SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $130,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 38,483.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,870,000 after purchasing an additional 312,186 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 31,325.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 284,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 283,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,605,000 after purchasing an additional 233,851 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,454,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF stock opened at $370.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.73 and a fifty-two week high of $371.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a $1.0098 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

