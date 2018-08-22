Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (SPB) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $137.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $92.25 on Monday. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.21. Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $945.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at about $269,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

