Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co Sells 40,000 Shares

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seidler Kutsenda Management Co also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

On Thursday, July 26th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 45,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $237,600.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 2,822,652 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $13,492,276.56.

On Friday, July 13th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 30,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $157,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 65,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $344,500.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 50,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 50,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $282,500.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 375,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 90,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $486,900.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 275,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,498,750.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 25,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $131,750.00.

SPWH stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $226.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.65.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 673.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth about $1,056,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.