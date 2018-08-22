Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (SDI) Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms Sells 5,300 Shares

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 5,300 shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $82,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

About Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

