Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,045,284,000 after acquiring an additional 545,885 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,654,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,134,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,514,000 after acquiring an additional 136,750 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU opened at $118.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $118.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

