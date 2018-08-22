Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Insider Rosalind G. Brewer Acquires 5,000 Shares

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.82. 10,274,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,759,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.21.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

