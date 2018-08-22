State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $376.47 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,354,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,875 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Bank of America worth $376,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.37.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

