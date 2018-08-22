State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of WellCare Health Plans worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 98.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 55.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

NYSE:WCG opened at $296.78 on Wednesday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.25 and a fifty-two week high of $297.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.66. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCG shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.