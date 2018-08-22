Stein Mart (SMRT) Trading 14.1% Higher

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s share price traded up 14.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99. 641,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 989,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $326.69 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stein Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Stein Mart by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

