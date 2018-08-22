Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 54,397 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemical Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 838,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,723 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,278,000 after acquiring an additional 879,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $176.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $183.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.86 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus set a $172.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $22,433,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,561,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $150,517.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,063.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,540 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,508 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

