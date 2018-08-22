Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Kroger Co (KR)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 467,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,310,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Kroger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.