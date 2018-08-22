SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) versus Its Rivals Financial Comparison

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (OTCMKTS: SOHVY) is one of 20 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors 133 470 892 33 2.54

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.71%. Given SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors -26.54% -33.64% -1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion N/A 11.86 SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Competitors $2.53 billion $330.94 million -4.27

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.