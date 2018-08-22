Superdry PLC (SDRY) Insider Euan Sutherland Sells 3,480 Shares of Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Euan Sutherland sold 3,480 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,126 ($14.39), for a total value of £39,184.80 ($50,089.22).

Euan Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superdry alerts:

On Monday, August 13th, Euan Sutherland purchased 12 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($15.24) per share, with a total value of £143.04 ($182.85).

On Wednesday, June 13th, Euan Sutherland purchased 12 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,253 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($192.20).

Shares of LON SDRY opened at GBX 1,165 ($14.89) on Wednesday. Superdry PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438 ($18.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,102 ($26.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This is an increase from Superdry’s previous dividend of $21.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDRY. Liberum Capital downgraded Superdry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Superdry to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,430 ($18.28) to GBX 1,610 ($20.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 1,900 ($24.29) to GBX 1,400 ($17.90) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Superdry from GBX 2,170 ($27.74) to GBX 2,090 ($26.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,793.33 ($22.92).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.