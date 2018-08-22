SuperNET 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (UNITY)

SuperNET (CURRENCY:UNITY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. SuperNET has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SuperNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperNET token can currently be bought for about $47.46 or 0.00736911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperNET has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00276666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00148292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SuperNET was first traded on November 16th, 2015. SuperNET’s total supply is 777,777 tokens. The Reddit community for SuperNET is /r/supernet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperNET’s official website is supernet.org. SuperNET’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg.

SuperNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

