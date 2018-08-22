Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $142,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,571 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,954,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 52,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $176.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $136.50 and a twelve month high of $183.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $752.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.75.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $492,399.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,847.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $133,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,895.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,540 shares of company stock worth $33,362,508. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

