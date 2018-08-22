Swiss National Bank Has $161.76 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $161,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth $10,740,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the first quarter worth $261,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter worth $235,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.0% in the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 101,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 10.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $160,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,906.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $454,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $107.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $109.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.