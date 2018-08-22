Systematic Financial Management LP Acquires New Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.17% of Solaredge Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 56.2% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,139,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,221,000 after buying an additional 1,129,338 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 28,197.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 770,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,531,000 after buying an additional 767,826 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,434,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,488,000 after buying an additional 751,314 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 79.8% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 935,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 661.0% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 303,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,531,000 after buying an additional 263,766 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $71,960.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 364,762 shares in the company, valued at $20,098,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 81,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,395,977 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Roth Capital set a $70.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -0.43. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

