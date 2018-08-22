Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases New Stake in PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of PacWest Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $301.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Blake sold 10,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,236.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $60,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,663. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PACW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

