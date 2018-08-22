Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,375 Shares of HNI Corp (HNI)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of HNI worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Askren sold 23,856 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $885,296.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,417.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,547 shares of company stock worth $2,510,219. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HNI opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.47. HNI Corp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.13%. HNI’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 59.90%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

