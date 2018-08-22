TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 3,113 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,949,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $1,510,505.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,616 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,021 shares of company stock worth $8,503,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock stock opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $131.77.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

