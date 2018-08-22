Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Position Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 905,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 627,410 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 475.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,720,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,382 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 44,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. MED lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other news, Director Richard P. Valencia acquired 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,989. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.02. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

