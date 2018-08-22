Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.97

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 82114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.85.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $7.50) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Richard P. Valencia bought 1,754 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.0% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

