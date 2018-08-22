TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Yext Inc (YEXT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Yext worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 1,470.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,525,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,309 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Yext by 79.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,684,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after buying an additional 1,184,313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Yext by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,013,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after buying an additional 76,015 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Yext by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,879,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after buying an additional 122,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 5,931.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,397,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 1,374,460 shares in the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

NYSE:YEXT opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.41. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. Yext’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Yext in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Yext news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,139,097 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,041 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.