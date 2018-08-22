TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Docusign Inc (DOCU)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

Shares of DOCU opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $66.80.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $155.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

