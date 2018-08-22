Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.37 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NVR were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of NVR by 5.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVR by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$2,892.50” rating and set a $3,100.00 price objective (down from $3,450.00) on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of NVR to $3,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,416.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,341.50.

In other NVR news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,068.72, for a total value of $1,074,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,473.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,045.00, for a total transaction of $767,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,550,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $7,512,801. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $2,750.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.67. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,598.90 and a 52-week high of $3,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The construction company reported $49.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $46.21 by $2.84. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. NVR had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 45.41%. NVR’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $35.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 189.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.