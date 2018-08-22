Telaria Inc (TLRA) Given $6.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Telaria an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Telaria in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $644,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,091 shares of company stock worth $1,394,337. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TLRA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 175,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,792. Telaria has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

