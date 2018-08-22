Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Position Cut by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 98,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 147.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.52 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

