Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

TEVA stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709,730. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

