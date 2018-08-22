The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stake Lowered by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 873.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,630,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,566 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,038 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 21.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 10,115,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $78,078,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

