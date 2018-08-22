The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post $508.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $512.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $505.30 million. The Ensign Group reported sales of $471.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $794,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,180,370.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,453 shares of company stock worth $4,037,819. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 147.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.42. 158,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,764. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

