THEKEY (TKY) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. THEKEY has a market cap of $20.36 million and $121,045.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000790 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000611 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.