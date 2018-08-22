TheStreet Downgrades Haemonetics (HAE) to C+

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $104.90 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $108.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.52 million. research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 457 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $42,377.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,794 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $360,771.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,700. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.