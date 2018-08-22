TheStreet Lowers BRT Apartments (BRT) to C

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.44.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.43 million. analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other BRT Apartments news, VP George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,027.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 13.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://brtapartments.com/investor_relations for further details.

