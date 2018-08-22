Thrive Token Trading Up 5.9% This Week (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $804,650.00 and approximately $211,415.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges including Qryptos, Coinsuper and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00264960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00148649 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00033037 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,837,330 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Coinsuper and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

