Tiffany & Co. (TIF) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Tiffany & Co. makes up about 2.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $141.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.79.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.30.

In related news, Director Abby F. Kohnstamm sold 8,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $1,133,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $521,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,263.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,318 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

