Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $123.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.99 million, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of -0.19. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $72,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 431.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

