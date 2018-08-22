Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Tilly’s has set its Q2 guidance at $0.24-0.28 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.86 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TLYS opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.19. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research began coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $258,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,806 shares of company stock worth $3,689,482. 48.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

