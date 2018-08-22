Timothy M. Mulieri Sells 37,374 Shares of NII Holdings Inc (NIHD) Stock

NII Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NIHD) VP Timothy M. Mulieri sold 37,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $217,516.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NIHD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,939. NII Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIHD. BidaskClub raised NII from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut NII from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NII Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless communication services to the individual consumers under the Nextel brand in Brazil. The company offers its services through wideband code division multiple access and long-term evolution networks. Its services include mobile telephone voice and wireless data, international voice and data roaming, and application-based radio connection services.

