TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.71.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $84.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $99.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 280.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. 5,818,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,862. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

