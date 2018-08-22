TJX Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,131 put options on the company. This is an increase of 861% compared to the average daily volume of 430 put options.

TJX opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 7,162.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,321,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,557 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,270,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,655,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $216,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners set a $99.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $84.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.