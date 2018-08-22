Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of First Data Corp (FDC)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 535,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Data were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Data by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of First Data by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of First Data by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Data by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Data by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Data from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

Shares of First Data stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. First Data Corp has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $380,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,780 and sold 153,514 shares valued at $3,548,190. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

