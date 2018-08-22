TokenClub (TCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.87 Million

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, FCoin, CoinBene and OKEx. Over the last week, TokenClub has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $14.87 million and $130,180.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00265806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00149546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010575 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033577 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub’s launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, CoinBene, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

