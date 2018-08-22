Toll Brothers (TOL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Toll Brothers and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Toll Brothers to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

NYSE:TOL opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,531,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,332.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 313,908 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

