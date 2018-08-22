Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 35,042 Shares of EQT Co. (EQT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,042 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of EQT worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EQT by 61.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,103,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,940 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $195,704,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth $177,755,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 115.1% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,031,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of EQT by 781.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 924,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 819,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally acquired 4,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Burke acquired 5,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,385 shares of company stock valued at $476,964. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EQT opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

