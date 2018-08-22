Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on August 31st

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NYSE:NDP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

NYSE:NDP opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of upstream North American energy companies that engage in the exploration and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids that have a presence in North American oil and gas fields, including shale reservoirs.

