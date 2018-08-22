Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NXN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol by 67.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXN opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

