Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 59.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 38.3% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the second quarter valued at about $342,000.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

