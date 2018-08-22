Total System Services (TSS) PT Raised to $107.00

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSS. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.68.

Total System Services stock opened at $95.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. Total System Services has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Total System Services will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,321.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Total System Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,020,041,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Total System Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,971,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 190,117 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Total System Services by 56.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,897,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Total System Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,414,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Total System Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

