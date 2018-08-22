Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,100 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 9.0% during the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 108.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $101.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 55.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hershey from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Consumer Edge lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $3,119,885.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,080.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,438. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.