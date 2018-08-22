Tower International Inc (TOWR) Holdings Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 5.21% of Tower International worth $34,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower International by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 35,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tower International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower International alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Rajkovic sold 17,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $592,962.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOWR. ValuEngine upgraded Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tower International from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Tower International in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

NYSE:TOWR opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Tower International Inc has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $685.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Tower International had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $556.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Tower International Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Tower International Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.